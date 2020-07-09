14th South Asian Games: PSF seeks Rs300m for infrastructure, training

ISLAMABAD: As the government has earmarked Rs3,060 million for the upgradation of facilities that will be used for the forthcoming 14th South Asian Games, the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Wednesday requested the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to release Rs300 million so that infrastructure and team formation could be ready for the event.

Pakistan has been allotted the Games for third time and the 14th edition will be held in early 2022.

The preparations in this regard have already begun so that infrastructure could be improved according to international standard. Squash is expected to attract huge attention in the Games as India is making strides to challenge Pakistan’s supremacy.

The PSF has chalked out a plan to help the government develop infrastructure and prepare men and women’s gold-medal winning teams.

“We have sent a request to the government as we would be needing Rs300 million for developing squash infrastructure, hiring of coaches and giving teams sufficient international exposure. Moreover, a training camp has also been planned to make the best use of the available time. All the expenditures have been included in the breakup,” a well-placed source in the federation told ‘The News’.

The PSF is wanting to have complete overhaul of the Mushaf Ali Mir complex.

“When it comes to infrastructure development, we need to upgrade existing facilities in Islamabad and Peshawar. The government also earmarked a set amount for the upgradation of facilities in Peshawar. The PSF’s facilities in Peshawar also require renovation. We have to hire coaches to train men and women probables for the Games.”