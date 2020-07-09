close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
Poland spurns German media

World

Warsaw: With four days to go until a knife-edge presidential election in Poland, the foreign ministry on Wednesday accused German-owned media of "manipulation" and "bias" against incumbent President Andrzej Duda. Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told Poland’s PAP news agency that a senior German embassy official had been summoned to the ministry over the issue.

