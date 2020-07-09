close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
AFP
July 9, 2020

France rules out ‘total lockdown’

PARIS: The French government said on Wednesday it was girding for a possible surge in Covid-19 cases in coming months but would not respond to any new outbreak with another nationwide lockdown. "My aim is to prepare France for a possible second wave while preserving our daily life, our economic and social life," new Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview on RTL television.

