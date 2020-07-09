Falling apart

On June 17, the BNP (Mengal) Group parted ways with the PTI government in the centre on the grounds that the latter had failed to abide by the promises that it had made with the former two years ago, while making an alliance with it, for the formation of the federal government.

I think this is the beginning of the downfall of the PTI government. Since, the government has failed to fulfil the promises it had made with the common voters as well at the time of the election campaign, I see these voters parting ways with the PTI (by not electing them again) when Khan and his representatives go to them during the election campaign of 2023.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi