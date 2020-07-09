PM University

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A tweet from a federal minister has revealed that work for turning the PM House into a university will commence soon. What if the next government decides to undo this conversion to use the structure to serve the purpose for which it was built?
A university should not function in a high security area .It would be worthwhile to upgrade and renovate some other university instead. A hybrid structure is a self defeating idea.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
East Longmeadow
USA