close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 9, 2020

PM University

Newspost

 
July 9, 2020

A tweet from a federal minister has revealed that work for turning the PM House into a university will commence soon. What if the next government decides to undo this conversion to use the structure to serve the purpose for which it was built?

A university should not function in a high security area .It would be worthwhile to upgrade and renovate some other university instead. A hybrid structure is a self defeating idea.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

East Longmeadow

USA

Latest News

More From Newspost