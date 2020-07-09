Traders to launch protest campaign on July 15 if demands not met

Rawalpindi : Community belonging to cottage industry, small industry and retailer furniture have announced to stage a protest demonstration on July 15 under SOPs at Murree Road if the government fails to meet their charter of demands by this time.

The decision of launching protest campaign from July 15 was announced by Mohammad Taj Abbasi, President Pakistan Furniture Association along with other representatives of their related unions while addressing a press conference here Wednesday.

He along with other members decried that due to lockdown, smart lockdown and complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday the business of cottage industry, Small industry and Retailer Furniture continuing over the last four months has affected largely. Over the last couple of months we have been demanding of the government to end long hours lockdowns but have failed to receive any positive response in this regard. Due to bad impact created on our businesses hundreds of family members of our related communities are largely affected. Now we through media presenting 11 point charter of demands and demanding off the governments both federal and provincials to accept by July 14. After this time period, we will have no other option left but to launch protest campaign from July 15, Taj Abbasi cleared.

The 11-point charter of demands including ending completing lockdowns on Saturday and Sunday with immediate effect. Secondly, the policy of closing business at 7 pm be ended.

The government should forthwith end 17 per cent sales tax on Furniture showrooms, shops and workshops. Moreover, as huge loss is caused to our businesses since lockdowns implementations, the governments should provide us interest free loans. The status of cottage industry be revived and the government should through notifications should provide at least half concession against 6 months rents. Concession on property tax be also announced by the governments, he demanded. All Sales Tax of this year be exempted.

Moreover, Taj Abbasi demanded for giving financial aid to cart pushers, qingqi runners, rickshaw and van drivers as they have been affected due to lockdowns.