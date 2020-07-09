No death due to corona in last 24 hours

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 did not claim any life here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours however significantly higher number of patients were tested positive for the disease once again on Wednesday as the twin cities reported 171 cases in a day.

It is only for the third time in last 45 days that the population in the region witnessed a day without reporting of a death due to the illness that has already claimed 386 lives in the twin cities.

Less than 140 patients were being tested positive from the twin cities for the last five days as a total of 591 patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the region from July 3 to July 7 however on Wednesday, another 93 patients from Islamabad Capital Territory and 78 from Rawalpindi district were tested positive for the illness taking tally from the region to 19,149.

It is however important to mention that as many as 268 confirmed patients have achieved complete cure from the disease in last 24 hours including 252 from ICT and 16 from Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that to date, a total of 5,499 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi district of which 4,129 have recovered while 246 have lost their lives. The number of confirmed patients admitted at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities in the district was 328 on Wednesday that was well over 640 last week. As many as 796 confirmed patients of the disease were in home isolation while 6,420 suspects of the illness have been under quarantine at their homes in Rawalpindi district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 did not claim any life in ICT in last 24 hours from where as many as 93 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 13,650 of which 9,655 have so far recovered according to the National Command and Control Centre. The virus has so far claimed 140 lives in ICT.

On Wednesday, there were 3855 active cases of the disease in ICT while 1,124 in Rawalpindi district making a total of 4,979.