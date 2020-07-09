‘Search operations play key role in law, order’

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that search and sweep operations play a key role in maintaining law and order in the City and foiling nefarious designs of the enemy of the country. There is a dire need to remain highly alert in the wake of the present border situation. Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore police conduct search and sweep operations on a regular basis in different areas of the City in consultation and coordination with the security agencies and related departments.

Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued its performance report of the first week of the current month regarding search operations conducted under National Action Plan to maintain peace and law and order situation in the City.

According to the report, Lahore police conducted 103 search operations at different places. Police checked 9,742 people, 2,657 houses, 1,129 tenants, 67 hotels, 13 guesthouses, 18 hostels, six educational institutions, 17 bus stands, 121 shops, six madaris and 11 churches.