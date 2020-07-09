Case registered against woman for misbehaving with warden

LAHORE:Gulbeg police on Wednesday registered a case against a woman on charges of threatening and misbehaving with a traffic warden in the Gulberg area.

Traffic warden Furqan Ali reported that he was busy performing his duty. A car was parked wrong that was causing hindrance in traffic flow. The point officer when asked her to remove the vehicle, she started misbehaving with the office. He said he reached the spot to handle the situation. The accused started misbehaving with him also and slapped him besides tearing apart his shirt. A spokesperson for City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) said that the investigation police had taken the car into custody.

Chief Traffic Officer Hammad Abid said that the derogatory attitude of the woman is condemnable. He added that the woman hurt the warden with her nails and also slapped him. However, the warden observed restraint and patience. The CTO added that they would ensure arrest of the accused woman as soon as possible.