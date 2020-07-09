Four injured in clash over land dispute in Swat

MINGORA: Four people sustained injuries in a clash over a land dispute in Owesha area in Matta tehsil in Swati district, police sources said. The sources said that two rival groups exchanged fire over a land dispute in Matta tehsil in which four persons were injured.The injured were identified as Umar Hayat and Gul Rukhan from one group and Ihsanullah and Bilal from the other group.