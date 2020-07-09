close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

Four injured in clash over land dispute in Swat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

MINGORA: Four people sustained injuries in a clash over a land dispute in Owesha area in Matta tehsil in Swati district, police sources said. The sources said that two rival groups exchanged fire over a land dispute in Matta tehsil in which four persons were injured.The injured were identified as Umar Hayat and Gul Rukhan from one group and Ihsanullah and Bilal from the other group.

Latest News

More From Peshawar