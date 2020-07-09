DC visits Rescue 1122 office

BAHAWALPUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Rescue 1122 office here Wednesday. District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain briefed him about rescue services, equipment and vehicles used in rescue operations. He briefed that Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur has 13 latest boats equipped with OBM engines, 150 life jackets and 50 life rings to tackle any flood-like situation in the area.