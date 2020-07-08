Plea against ban on PUBG: IHC seeks reply from PTA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought reply from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on plea against ban on PUBG game in Pakistan.

Justice Aamir Farooq conducted hearing on the petition filed by a private company controlling PUBG game in Pakistan.

During the hearing, Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that the court would view that whether the PTA had heard the company in accordance with law before banning the game. He said legal procedure needed to be followed in the matter.

The petitioner’s lawyer said his client’s company would appear before the PTA on July 09, to discuss the matter. The court sought reply from the PTA till Monday and adjourned the hearing.