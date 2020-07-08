Opposition APC in Sindh tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC) consisting of united opposition in the National Assembly and parties outside the Parliament is being convened in Islamabad and it will evolve strategy to deal with the evolving political situation in the country.

The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will dash to Lahore from Karachi after tomorrow’s (Thursday) provincial APC of the JUI-F to have in-depth consultations with leader of opposition in National Assembly and President PML-N Shahbaz Sharif.

The Maulana, who is in Karachi, would play an important role in organising the federal level APC and he has scheduled to have meeting with the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Karachi before leaving for Lahore. He will use his good offices to iron out difference between the opposition political parties if exist.

In a brief chat with The News Tuesday, Fazlur Rehman assured that the opposition parties have no difference of views about getting rid the incumbent rulers who had come to power through illegal means. He said that the JUI-F has invited all political parties leaders belonging to Sindh in its slated APC of tomorrow. He said that Pir Sahib Pagaro, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, MQM Pakistan leader Aamer Khan and leaders of all politico-religious parties have also been invited for the Karachi APC being held under the auspices of Sindh JUI-F. He expressed satisfaction about the APCs recently held for KP and Balochistan by the JUI-F. The APCs so held showed resolve to take a unified stance for dealing with the filth that has entered the political arena, the Maulana said.

The Maulana brushed aside the impression that any wedge exists between different political parties of the opposition on any serious subject. The variation of approach doesn’t reflect the differences. All the parties are unison for one and supreme objective, Maulana Fazal reminded. He maintained that the amount of hate, people have about the present government has no precedence in the history of country.

The JUI-F leader said the present assemblies couldn’t deliver any tangible, but they have disappointed the whole nation and endangered the future of country.

The sources said that Maulana Fazl is keen to have physical APC but the leader who would find difficulty in attending it in person could participate in it through virtual method. The rendezvous of the moot would be decided by the PML-N president and he is supposed to announce about. It will take place in Islamabad and during the initial days of the National Assembly session that is commencing today (Wednesday), the sources said.

Agencies add: Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there will be no minus-one, but all will become minus as the popularity of Imran Khan has also become zero.

He was talking to media persons after offering condolences with Moazim Ali Abbasi and Dr Safdar Abbasi over the demise of Haji Munawar Ali Abbasi. He said the relationship with the Abbasi family was very old that was why he came to them to offer condolence over the demise of Haji Munawar Ali Khan Abbasi.

Fazlur Rehman said that Islamic seminaries would be opened across the country under protest because they cooperated with the government on every forum and observed the standard operating procedures (SOPs), but the government did not respond in a smooth way, adding that nobody would halt them. He said they would not tolerate torture on students of seminaries by the government. “We are political workers and our life is to struggle,” he said.

He alleged that concocted elections were held and a fabricated government with a fake mandate was inducted on the nation. He also said that history told them that they had never accepted rigging as they had a different point of view about it. He further said the JUI-F took it seriously took out an ‘Azadi March’ with 14 million marches, which was also joined by opposition leadership apart from people from different walks of life.

The JUI-F chief said had the opposition participated in their marches with their activists, the situation would have been very different today.

Fazlur Rehman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to claim that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari obtained huge loans in their tenures but his government had taken more loans in two years. He said the 18th Amendment was passed unanimously but it was being hindered along with the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

The JUI-F chief said that the government cannot fight the media and also cannot digest criticism. He said the budget was approved by International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Imran Khan had announced 10 million jobs but over 2.5 million people had been rendered unemployed. He also said that less budget was presented than previous year first time in the history of the country and the economy of the country had ruined.