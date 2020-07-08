Anti-dengue drive in full swing

LAHORE: An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration wasin full swing under which surveillance was being carried out atvarious points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Tuesdayvisited Union Council (UC) 112 Saeed Pur, where he checked staffworking in streets for indoor surveillance.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjhavisited UC 127 Model Town and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleemvisited UC 56 Aziz Bhatti zone to review measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance.