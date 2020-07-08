Gate damaged as rocket fired at lawmakers’ house in Bajaur

KHAR: The main gate of the house of Member National Assembly Guldad Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Ajmal Khan was partially damaged when unidentified miscreants fired rocket in Shandai Morr area in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district on Tuesday.

Police said that unknown miscreants fired a rocket shell at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Guldad Khan and his brother MPA Ajmal Khan, which partially damaged the main gate of the abode.

The house of the lawmakers is situated in Shandai Morr near Bajaur Sports Complex. They said that no loss of life was reported in the attack, adding that no individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The police registered the case and started an investigation. Talking to media, Guldad Khan said that he was present at home at the time of attack and all family members remained safe.

Meanwhile, political and social circles in Bajaur have condemned the rocket attack on the residence of PTI lawmakers and demanded the police and other law-enforcing agencies to arrest the accused and award exemplary punishment to criminals involved in sabotage activities in the district. They also condemned the ever-rising target killing incidents in Bajaur and urged the law enforcers to put a halt to such heinous crimes in the district.