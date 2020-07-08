Toshakhana reference: AC summons Nawaz through advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court-III Tuesday summoned former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana vehicles reference through an advertisement. Judge Asghar Khan resumed the hearing against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari. The court observed that Nawaz Sharif was deliberately avoiding appearing in the case and gave him the last opportunity to submit his reply. The court also sent bailable arrest warrant for former president Asif Ali Zardari. He can avail himself of bailable arrest warrant by submitting Rs50,000 surety bonds.

The judge said if Asif Zardari did not come to the court with one guarantor, then he should be arrested and presented before the court.

Giving last chance, the court asked Nawaz to appear before it and adjourned the hearing till August 17.