Nigeria anti-graft chief grilled over corruption claims

ABUJA: The head of Nigeria’s main anti-graft agency has been questioned by an investigative panel over allegations of corruption, officials said Tuesday, in a move critics insisted was aimed at ousting him. Ibrahim Magu, the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was grilled Monday by a special committee probing the alleged sale of seized assets and insubordination. “In consonance with the principle of fairness and justice, it was needful that the chairman be given opportunity to respond to the allegations, which are weighty in nature,” a senior presidency source said on condition of anonymity. “In such (an) elevated position as that of EFCC Chairman, the holder of the position must be above suspicion. A spokesman for the EFCC on Monday denied reports in local media that Magu had been arrested and said he had “honoured an invitation” from the investigative panel. Local media said the anti-graft boss was held overnight at a police station but there was no official confirmation. Neither the presidency nor EFCC would comment on reports that Magu had been suspended.