‘Govt held hostage by mafias’

LAHORE:Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said that despite the passage of more than 22 months, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has not yet provided any relief to people because the government is being held hostage by mafias.

Property dealers and mafias are doing what they want, they just ask the Prime Minister to take notice of this thing and that but when notice is taken, the stockpiling mafia shortens the supply and demand, of which we have many recent examples, including the prices of flour, ghee, sugar, cooking oil and petroleum products, he said. Imran Khan succumbed to the pressure of IPPs, he said in a video link conversation with the party workers.

Failure to do so is creating problems and the latest report of the Bureau of Statistics has opened the floodgates of dismal government performance. Like the rulers of the past, Imran Khan also feels that there is no substitute for him but public is rapidly going against him as problems for them have increased in his government. These problems will keep on increasing and will not be resolved in this government, he added.