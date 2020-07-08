Humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather was witnessed in the City on Tuesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southern parts of the country. Weak westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central/southern Punjab, northeastern Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the evening/night hours. On Tuesday, rainfall was recorded in various cities. The highest temperature was recorded in Turbat where the mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 36.7°C and lowest was 29.2°C.