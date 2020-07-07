Karachi police arrest target killer involved in 35 murders

KARACHI: The east zone police arrested an alleged target killer on Monday who is accused of being involved in 35 murders and the May 12 incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Zone, Sajid Saduzai, said the accused, Muhammad Aslam, was also involved in the May 12 carnage when at least 27 people were killed and over 140 injured after a major portion of Shahrah-e-Faisal turned into a battlefield as opposing political groups had clashed with one another. The clash took place upon the arrival of then chief justice, Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry, to Karachi.

According to police, the accused has confessed to being involved in the target killings of businessmen and political opponents. Alam used to commit murders for money and charged between Rs70,000 to Rs100,000 for the crime. The SSP revealed that Aslam had never been arrested before.