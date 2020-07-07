A chairlift that serves as a source of joy for Mardan villagers

MARDAN: A chairlift installed on a seasonal stream in Dheri-Likpani village in Katlang tehsil serves as a mode of transportation for the locals to cross the stream besides being a source of amusement for children, youngsters and families to enjoy the ride and the breathtaking view.

The chairlift was installed some 14 years ago primarily to provide easy access to the locals living on the banks of the seasonal Likpani stream to join their relatives on the occasion of wedding ceremonies, funerals and other festivities. The chairlift connects Dheri-Likpani in Dheri village with Chanrona area situated on the banks of the stream. Muhammad Irfan, a resident of Dheri-Likpani village, said that a resident of Upper Dir district installed the chairlift to earn a livelihood and facilitate the locals to cross the stream.

He said the locals had to cover over a kilometre distance on foot to cross the stream on a daily basis to visit their relatives. “The locals, particularly women and children had to cover the long distance on foot,” he added. He said the other side of the seasonal stream was deep and it was difficult to cross during the monsoon season when the water level rose.

“After the installation of the chairlift, the people can get to the other end within no time,” he said. Ghulam Muhammad Kaka, who operates the chairlift, said that a low number of locals would use the chairlift to cross the stream due to high fare. “The number of passengers further decreased after the construction of a bridge over the stream,” he added.

“But the bridge is constructed a few feet above the stream which is over a hundred feet deep. The people, particularly the children, women and the elderly still prefer to use the chairlift,” he explained.

He said later a local contractor purchased the facility and hired an operator on a daily wage basis to operate it. He said the chairlift can accommodate and carry four people at a time. “We have slashed the fare and charge a passenger Rs10 for one ride in the chairlift,” he added. He said that a good number of locals and families used the chairlift to carry out their routine activities and enjoy the ride.

Ghulam Kaka said that he earned Rs400-600 per day. “I come early in the morning and return home in the evening,” he said. “Youth come here to take a bath in the nearby canal and take a ride in the chairlift to enjoy the journey and scenery,” he added. He said that he earned over Rs2,500 daily when there was a wedding or funeral and on the occasion of Eid when youth and families came to enjoy the festivities.

A wheel made of metal was installed to operate the chairlift manually by the operator. Mamraiz Khan, a resident of Badar Banda in Shamozai village, came with friends to take a bath in the canal and enjoy a ride in the chairlift. He said that he frequently came there with his family to enjoy crossing the stream in the chairlift. “My little son and daughter enjoy the ride the most and often ask me to bring them here,” he added.