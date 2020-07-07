close
Tue Jul 07, 2020
AFP
July 7, 2020

Britain to give $2b to virus-hit culture sector

AFP
July 7, 2020

LONDON: The British government on Monday announced a nearly $2 billion package to help theatres, museums, heritage sites and live music venues survive the coronavirus crisis, but faced accusations of acting too late. The mix of grants and loans worth Â£1.57-billion ($1.96 billion (1.73 billion euro), was unveiled after increasingly desperate warnings that thousands of jobs and many cultural bodies were at risk.

