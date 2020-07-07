Man shot dead

A man was killed in firing on a car within the limits of the New Karachi police station on Monday. The man was wounded when two persons targeted him in his car near Saleem Centre in North Karachi. Responding to information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the injured man to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased person has been identified as 32-year-old Salman, son of Kabir.