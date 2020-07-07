Only PSP has viable solutions to all key problems of country: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has claimed that only his party has viable solutions for the key issues of the country, which include those pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, water supply, K-Electric (KE), unemployment and distribution of resources.

He made this claim while addressing the workers and supporters of the party through a social networking website. Kamal said that Karachi was the heart of Pakistan and all the experiments that had been done on the economic and commercial lifeline of Pakistan had miserably failed. “Because of it, the condition of the metropolis has deteriorated,” he remarked.

He was of the view that in the present scenario, the country could not be governed. “The whole nation is drinking sewage water, the sewerage system is not working, garbage is not being lifted and disposed of. Electricity and jobs are not available. Government hospitals lack medicines and government schools do not offer education. Everything has been destroyed.”

The PSP chief asked those who kept experimenting in Pakistan to allow capable and loyal people to rule over the nation so that the country could be protected, developed and made prosperous. "The tragedy of the rulers is that they have not listened to any of the advice we gave them on every issue. As a result, the country is suffering tremendously," he said.

K-Electric

Commenting on the affairs of KE, Kamal said the reason for prolonged and unannounced load-shedding was that KE was to be sold and its administration wanted to show high profits to attract buyers.

The power company did not purchase furnace oil for the month of June to show a handsome profit in its financial book, he alleged. “The only solution to end K-Electric's monopoly in Karachi is to issue electricity transmission licences to various power companies on the lines of cellular companies currently operating in the country,” he said. ”As long as there is no competitive environment in the market, the monopoly of KE will continue to hurt consumers.”

He also criticised the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, stating that it had made the lives of people in the interior Sindh miserable.

PFC

The PSP chief said his party wanted to make it mandatory for the provinces to launch the Provincial Finance Commission award in the same manner in which the National Finance Commission’s share was provided to the provinces from the federation.

“In addition, in the same manner in which the provinces have provincial autonomy through NFC award, the district and city level should be given autonomy. Until then, the fruits of the 18th Amendment cannot be reaped by the common Pakistani individuals.” He remarked that an ordinary Pakistani had nothing to do with the 18th Amendment as the fruits of the amendment had not reached the grassroots levels.