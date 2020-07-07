ETPB hiring case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of alleged illegal appointments case in Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) by its former chairman Asif Hashmi.

The court while accepting an application of Hashmi seeking one time exemption adjourned the hearing by August 12. The NAB has accused Hashmi of making more than 700 illegal appointments in the board.

Moreover, the former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board faces three corruption cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for illegal investments of Rs985.56 million in stock exchange and making 716 illegal appointments. Besides, Hashmi also faces a case in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in which he is accused of selling Evacuee Trust Property Board land to Defence Housing Authority at cheap rates.