Three more Pak cricketers set to leave for England

LAHORE: Three more Pakistan cricketers and are expected to leave for England on Wednesday (tomorrow) morning. The small group of players will join the national squad after their coronaviris test at Worcester on their arrival there.

Haider Ali, Imran Khan Senior and Kashif Bhatti will be accompanied by national team masseur Malang Ali. The four people received a negative report of their latest COVID-19 test and are now eligible to go to England. They had earlier tested positive twice which led to their confinement in bio-secure conditions arranged by the PCB.

The players will reach London via Dubai and will leave for Worcester from London by bus. If the reports of their test, to be arranged by the English board, are negative, they will join the team.