Umar Akmal’s appeal against ban to be heard on 13th

LAHORE: Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on July 13 at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and the PCB. The hearing was previously scheduled for June 11 but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 lockdown in the city.

On April 27, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retid) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan banned Umar for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4. of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.