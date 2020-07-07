Corner inaugurated at UoP

PESHAWAR: A Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) Corner was inaugurated at the Library of the Area Study Centre (China, Russia & Central Asia), the University of Peshawar on Monday.

Major-General (Retired) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, Vice-President, Centre for Global & Strategic Studies, Islamabad and Prof. Dr Shabir Ahmad, Director, Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar, jointly performed the inauguration. The two centres are in collaboration for organizing joint events. The MPhil/PhD scholars of the Area Study Centre, Peshawar contribute to the research publications of the CGSS, Islamabad.

The CGSS Corner will comprise of Publications and Reports published/printed by the CGSS. It has a wide range of publications pertaining to international affairs, regional integration, global security and Belt and Road Initiative.

The CGSS and Area Study Centre (China, Russia & Central Asia), Peshawar will jointly organize an international internship programme for students.