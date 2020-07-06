Bahria Town offers annual 25 PhD scholarships

ISLAMABAD: The top ranking real estate builder and chairman of Bahria Town, Malik Riaz Hussain has announced has announced comprehensive scholarship for 25 Pakistani PhD students to undertake studies in 200 top ranking international universities selected annually from front ranking domestic universities.

The scholarships to Pakistani students would be given under the Rukhsana Memorial Trust named after Malik Riaz’s mother that carries out multiple philanthropic activities. The Pakistani students would get opportunity to undertake PhD programs in science and technologies at 200 top universities of US, Europe, Australia, China, Japan. The scholarships would be provided annually to 25 students studying in five front ranking universities of Pakistan NED, Karachi, UET, Lahore, Punjab University, Peshawar University and Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad. On the occasion, Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz said those availing the scholarships would be bound to work for five years with the government of Pakistan. The scholarships would also include tickets for the international travel.