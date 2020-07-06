Two people killed during jirga firing

MANSEHRA: A man and woman were killed and four other people sustained critical injuries when the two rival groups opened fire on each other at a jirga in Choar Kalain area of the Oghi tehsil.

The jirga had been held to settle a land dispute between Mohammad Asif and Muhtaram Shah. It was decided that that both groups would observe a complete restraint until a grand jirga would be convened to decide the ownership rights of the disputed piece of land.

The jirga concluded peacefully but later both the groups opened fire that resulted in the killing of a woman.

The slain woman stated to be the wife of Mohammad Asif.

Muhtaram Shah suffered critical injuries and was rushed to civil the hospital where doctors pronounced both of them dead. Mohammad Asif and three other people also suffered critical injuries in the firing.

They were referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad from Oghi. The police after lodging a first information report started raids to arrest around a dozen people from both sides.