House owner held as tenant dies in brawl

ISLAMABAD: The homicide department of Islamabad police has arrested a person for allegedly killing his tenant in Sector I-10/1, police said.

One Ayesha Yasmeen lodged a complaint with the Sabzi Mandi police station on July 4 stating that the house owner brawled with her husband Muhammad Kaleem on the issue of rent due to which her husband fell down and died on the spot.

SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, including Inspector Homicide Unit Aashiq Hussain Shah and others. This team arrested the accused and further investigation is on.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has appreciated the performance of the police team and directed effective policing measures to provide relief to the citizens.