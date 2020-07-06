PIMS gets protective gear

Islamabad: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the federal capital's premier government hospital received personal protective equipment for health professionals.

A chemical manufacturing industry provided the equipment to the hospital. PIMS Joint Executive Director PIMS Dr Minhajus Siraj received the consignment, which comprised hazmat suits, gloves, masks and face shields.

He said 1,500 suits, 4,500 gloves, 3,000 face shields and 3,000 masks had been donated to PIMS. Dr Minhajus Siraj said the hospital had also received 10 isolation boxes beside a large number of PPEs for health workers.