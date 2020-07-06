IUB syndicate approves budget for 2020/21

BAHAWALPUR: The syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Sunday approved Rs 5387.983 million budget for the financial year 2020-21.

The syndicate also approved a re-structural plan to enhance the number of faculties and teaching departments. The 74th meeting of the syndicate was held in chair with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob at Abbasia Campus. The university budget was development and welfare oriented aiming to enhance scholarships and no increase in fee.

The development budget had been estimated Rs 1217.366 million which was a part of three years development plan to construct four academic blocks in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar campuses. The syndicate also approved the University Testing Services, Sir Sadiq Research and Computing Centre and HEC Data Centre and Directorate of Academics.

The syndicate also okayed full scholarships for two children of journalists from Bahawalpur during every academic session and a special quota of one seat for admission of a journalist in MPhil and PhD Media Studies programme. The recommendations of selection boards, selection committees, academic council and finance and planning committee were also considered. Various administrative, financial and teaching matters were considered and cases of pensions, remunerations, study leave and relevant affairs were also discussed during the meeting.

The members attended the meeting included MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Prof Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, Engr Prof Dr Amjad, Dr Hafiz Haidar Ali, representative of the Punjab Higher Education Department.

Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab naib ameer Syed Zeeshan Akthar and Islami Jamiat Tulba South Punjab nazim Saad Saeed have demanded wave off semester fee of all public sector universities due to lockdown. Addressing a joint press conference here, they also demanded minimum four per cent GDP budgetary allocation for the education sector.