AFP online seminar for coaches, pros to conclude today

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is organising first online seminar for coaches and sports professionals of South Asian Athletics Federations (SAAF).

The event started on Saturday and will conclude on Monday (today). The event will focus on strength and conditioning.

The seminar was inaugurated on Saturday by Muhammad Ali Shahzada, Secretary Ministry of IPC. Chairman SAAF and AFP chief Major a general Mohammad Akram Sahi welcomed all the distinguished guests and participants of the course.

Sebastian Coe, President World Athletics and General Dahlan Al Hamad, President Asian Athletics Association and Dr. Lalit K Bhanot President SAAF were also present during the opening ceremony.