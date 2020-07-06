FDE transfers 13 women college lecturers

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has transferred and posted over a dozen women lecturers and assistant professors of ex-federal government colleges.

According to the notification, which took effect immediately and has been issued after the FDE director general's approval, assistant professors Saba Farid (English) of the Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4 has been posted to IMCG(PG) F-7/4, Dr Tanzeela Safdar (Maths) of IMCG (PG) F-7/4 to IMCG (PG) G-10/4, Nosheen Kanwal (English) of the IMCG (PG) G-10/4 to IMCG (PG) F-7/2 and Sumera Quratul Ain (Computer Science) of the IMCG (PG) F-7/2 to IMCG (PG) G-10/4.

Also, lecturers Sameen Noor (Maths) of the IMCG (PG) F-7/2 has been transferred to IMCG (PG) G-10/4, Humera Shabnum (Home Economics) of the IMCG Humak to IMCG (PG) F-7/2 and Maria Saeed (Maths) of IMCG (PG) G-10/4 to IMCG Humak. The FDE cancelled the temporary duty of Federal Govt College of Home Economics and Management Sciences Associate Professor (Home Economics) Dr Irum Sheikh and asked her to perform duty at IMCG (PG) F-7/2.

Also, the temporary duty of IMCG I-14/3 lecturer (English) Mahrukh has been cancelled. She will perform duty at IMCG (PG) F-7/2. IMCG (PG) G-10/4 Assistant Professor (Chemistry) Fouzia Shaheen has been posted to IMCG I-8/3 on a temporary basis, IMCG (PG) F-7/4 lecturer (Chemistry) Shazia Naveed to IMCG Bhara Kahu, IMCG (PG) G-10/4 lecturer (Arabic) Hafza Ghouri to IMCG Humak and IMCG (PG) G-7/2 lecturer (Maths) Waseem Kauser to IMCG I-8/3 temporarily. The teachers have been told to take up new responsibilities at once.