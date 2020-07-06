Special assistant says Shalimar Bagh being revived

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash on Sunday visited Shalimar (formerly Shahi) Bagh on Monday to inspect its revival work.

Saleem Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer, Town-I One Peshawar, briefed the special assistant on the ongoing project. Kamran Bangash was informed that work on rehabilitation of Shalimar Bagh was in full swing.

He was told that a total of 63 kanals of land is being added to the bagh after Parda Bagh and fun land area was reclaimed after removing encroachments for the revival of the park.

It was added that all other recreational facilities including a walking track, open-air gym, etc would be being provided to the people.

Kamran Bangash said in view of the growing population and modern-day requirements, there is a dire need for recreational and sports venues for the people of Peshawar. He hoped that Shalimar Bagh would be able to meet these needs to some extent.

He said the Local Government Department was trying to revive the existing parks in Peshawar while more parks will be developed soon. Kamran Bangash directed the officials to complete the project on time by expediting the work.

The special assistant added that special attention should be given to the facilities for women and children at Shalimar Bagh.