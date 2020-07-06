JUI-F sees interference in delimitation for local bodies

PESHAWAR: The provincial executive council of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has taken exception to alleged political interference and irregularities in delimitation for local bodies.

It formed a three-member committee to look into the matter so that a concrete standpoint could be adopted on the issue. A meeting of the party’s executive council was held at the provincial headquarters here on Sunday, with JUI-F provincial chief Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman in the chair. The participants of the meeting said ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was interfering in the delimitation process. They said the provincial ministers, members of provincial and national assemblies and party leaders were using their influence to fix constituencies of their choice.

The meeting formed a committee under the party’s provincial spokesman Abdul Jalil Jan, with former information minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai and ex-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Atifur Rahman as members, to look into the matter and submit a detailed report to the council. The participants flayed the federal and provincial governments for their failure to deliver. They said the government had failed on every front. Prices of essential items have gone up. The speakers said the prices of petroleum products, which were jacked up by Rs25 per litre, spoke volumes about the inefficiency and inability of the incompetent rulers. They said scams right from flour and sugar to petrol and other essential items were enough to expose the real face of the rulers.

The meeting expressed concern over the frequent accidents of trains, especially the recent one in which Sikh community members were killed. The participants announced a schedule for visits of the provincial leaders to different districts of the province.