Two people killed during jirga firing

MANSEHRA: A man and woman were killed and four other people sustained critical injuries when the two rival groups opened fire on each other at a jirga in Choar Kalain area of the Oghi tehsil.

The jirga had been held to settle a land dispute between Mohammad Asif and Muhtaram Shah. It was decided that that both groups would observe a complete restraint until a grand jirga would be convened to decide the ownership rights of the disputed piece of land. The jirga concluded peacefully but later both the groups opened fire that resulted in the killing of a woman. The slain woman stated to be the wife of Mohammad Asif.

Muhtaram Shah suffered critical injuries and was rushed to civil the hospital where doctors pronounced both of them dead. Mohammad Asif and three other people also suffered critical injuries in the firing.

They were referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad from Oghi. The police after lodging a first information report started raids to arrest around a dozen people from both sides.

Unhygienic ice cream seized, factory sealed

The district food department seized unhygienic ice cream packed in the multi-national companies wrappers and arrested the owner of the factory.

“We have confiscated ice cream packets and arrested the owner of the factory,” Shaukat Sultan, the assistant food controller, told reporters on Sunday. He said that a team of district food department officials intercepted an ice cream delivery truck on a tip-off and seized thousands of packets and arrested Mohammad Shahbaz. “On the pointing of arrested man, a raid was made at a factory on Chinar road. Thousands of more packets of unhygienic ice cream were seized and factory sealed,” said Sultan.

JUI-F readying for LG polls

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started preparations for the local government elections.“We have started perorations at district, tehsil and union councils in order to win the coming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” former senator Hidayatullah Shah, the provincial naib amir of JUI-F, told a meeting of local party workers here on Sunday. He said that the party had been re-organised at district, tehsil and union level to secure victory in the coming local government elections. “We have directed our party workers at district, tehsil and union level to finalise the lists of the candidates in their respective constituencies,” he said. Shah said that workers and office-bearers had been asked to mobilize the people and seek their support as the public were fed with the incumbent government.