Shahbaz Sharif recovers from coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has tested negative for the coronavirus, said party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb, as the country’s confirmed Covid-19 cases exceeded 228,000 with over 4,700 deaths.

“With the grace of Almighty Allah and prayers of the people, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has tested negative for coronavirus,” the party’s official Twitter account quoted Aurangzeb as saying on Sunday.

“Doctors have advised Shahbaz Sharif to have his antibodies tests conducted within three weeks. Until the result of the antibodies tests, doctors have advised him to adhere to strict precautions,” she added.

Last month, Shahbaz had tested positive for the virus. PML-N representative Ata Tarar blamed the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for summoning the former Punjab chief minister despite knowing he was a cancer survivor and at great risk from Covid-19. The development came as the country’s virus cases rose by 3,191 with 93 deaths in a 24-hour-period, according to official government figures. Total cases now stand at 228,474 with the death toll at 4,712.

Meanwhile, 48 doctors from teaching hospitals in Punjab have resigned, Geo News reported. It is not clear if the widespread exodus is because of the coronavirus pandemic.