PTI shows Uzma Kardar the door after audio leak

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar has been kicked out of the party for “conduct unbecoming of a PTI member”, weeks after an audio clip surfaced depicting the MP allegedly disparaging Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

According to a notification posted on the party’s official website on Sunday, Kardar’s basic party membership was revoked for acting in a “very irresponsible manner” and because her “conduct is unbecoming of a PTI member”.

“As a consequence you are also not eligible to hold any post or position at the parliamentary level,” it added, saying she may appeal the decision within a week. Kardar had won a reserved seat for women as a candidate from the PTI in the 2018 general elections.

The notification said Kardar’s formal letter was received and that she was “heard very carefully” and the “audio clips of her conversation” provided to the party were “considered” after which the decision was taken.

The controversy stems from an audio call leaked on social media wherein the PTI MPA can be heard allegedly disparaging Bushra Bibi. Remarks were also passed on the role of some officials in the Punjab government in the recording.

A source close to Kardar had said her words were “taken out of context”, and edited from a “private conversation”.

Subsequently, Kardar was removed last month by Punjab information minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan from the Media Strategy Committee as well as a spokesperson for the provincial government.