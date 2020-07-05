34 DHQ Hospital daily wagers relieved without salaries

JHANG: The DHQ Hospital administration on Saturday relieved 34 daily wagers without paying their monthly salaries pending for the last year.

After relieving the daily wagers from duties, patients’ service delivery in the outdoor patient department, pharmacy, IT section, data entry, and other sections halted. The aggrieved daily wagers alleged that the service tenures of contractual admin, purchase, audit, IT and accounts officers of the hospital had also lapsed but the administration only relieved low paid employees from duty who had no influence in and outside the hospital.

When contacted, the MS Dr Asfandyar said that the daily wagers were rightly relieved and their pending salaries would be paid on the availability of the budget.

However, the contractual admin, audit, purchase IT and accounts officers had been not been relieved as their lapsed services contracts would be renewed, he added.