Religious conference communiqué says Islam always promotes peace, interfaith harmony, respect for humanity

RAWALPINDI: Islam is the greatest religion which always promotes patience and forbearance, peace and protection for everyone, interfaith harmony and respect for humanity.

This was crux of the speeches delivered at a conference, chaired by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, and attended by ulema and scholars of different schools of thought here.

Pir Muhammad Naqeebur Rahman presided over the meeting, held at Eidgah Sharif here on Saturday. More than 32 ulema and scholars spoke at the conference, and a joint communiqué was also issued at the end of the event.

The communiqué said all human beings are equal in the eyes of religion, and there is no concept of extremism, sectarianism and intolerance in Islam. It said the country could not afford hatred for others and extremism especially in the current circumstance, and the faithful would have to join hands to steer the country out of all crises.

The joint statement said that once Muslims used to be one irrespective of their sectarian differences, but a wave of sectarianism, spread by the enemy, has divided them all. It said our internal differences and infighting damaged us more than the conspiracies of the enemies. Quoting various sayings of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him), the statement urged followers of different schools of though to get united. The communiqué quoted Sura Aali Imran:103, which says: “Hold firmly to the way, rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.”

The statement said those creating differences among followers of different schools of though were, in fact, enemies of both Islam and the state of Pakistan. It stressed protection of life and properties of not only Muslims but all non-Muslims living in Pakistan.

The communiqué specially stressed seven points for creating harmony in the country including ever saying anything that could hurt religious sentiments of other Muslims, finding commonalities and stressing mutual respect, using constructive, instead of destructive, ways of preaching your religious views, discouraging those elements who spread sectarianism, etc.

The communiqué called for setting up a permanent national dispute resolution commission, which should help resolve all interfaith disputes independently and impartially.

The conference participants condemned sectarianism, extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They also called for presenting the communiqué in the National Assembly in the form of a bill and making it part of the Constitution.