COVID-19 death toll in Sindh crosses 1,500 after 42 more deaths

As many as 42 more people lost their lives during last 24 hours due to COVID-19 in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province.

He added that now the death toll due to COVID-19 had crossed the figure of 1,500 and stood at 1,501.

“Unfortunately, we have lost 42 people due to COVID-19 in Sindh. Most of the deaths occurred in Karachi. Now the death toll due to the coronavirus infection has reached 1,501,” the CM said.

He maintained that along with 42 deaths, 1,585 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 when 10,718 samples were screened, raising the total COVID-19 cases count to 92,306. He added that the overall detection ratio was 19 per cent.

The CM said that at present 38,417 patients of the viral disease were under treatment in the province, of whom 36,515 were in home isolation, 299 at the isolation centres and 1,603 in different hospitals. He added that 733 patients were in a critical state at present, of whom 98 were on ventilators.

Shah said another 1,480 patients had recovered during 24 hours, after which the number of cured patients had reached 52,388 that constituted a 57 per cent recovery rate.

He explained that of the 1,585 new cases, 928 belonged to Karachi. They included 262 from District East, 221 from District South, 121 from District Korangi, 116 from District Central, 105 from District Malir and 103 from District West.

Meanwhile, in the rest of Sindh, Sukkur had 107 new cases, Hyderabad 76, Ghotki 65, Matiari 31, Thatta 16, Khairpur 14, Jacobabad and Badin 13 each, Naushehro Feroz 12, Sanghar and Umerkot nine each, Kamber-Shahdadkot eight, Mirpurkhas seven, Jamshoro six, Larkana four, and Dadu, Kashmore, Shikarpur and Shaheed Benazirabad had one new case each.

The CM urged the people of the province to cooperate with the administration in the implementation of selective lockdown and observe SOPs to keep everyone safe and secure.