Sirajul Haq calls for quitting bad practice of ‘minus-one’

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed concern over the rising political polarisation in the country, and warned that it was time that those manipulating the political institutions quit the old bad practices of ‘minus-one’ or ‘plus one’, and instead authorise in true sense the people of Pakistan to choose their representatives through a fair democratic process.

Addressing a session of JI Central Executive Committee (Majlise Aamla) at Mansoora on Saturday, he it was a matter of great concern that despite passing of 73 years the country was yet to taste the true democracy.

Although every government paid least attention to strengthening the institutions and resolving the chronic issues of poverty and illiteracy, the present PTI rulers had broken all records of bad governance, he said, adding that inflation and unemployment had touched the skies and economy was shifted on ventilator. The accountability has become a joke as all claims of the PTI chairman to bring about reforms in the anti-corruption regime proved a pack of lies, he said. Sirajul Haq also expressed concern over the ceasefire violations by India at Line of Control targeting the civilian population, saying Modi government was bent upon damaging the peace of the region. He said Islamabad should immediately take up the matter of Indian unprovoked shelling at the international forums. He strongly condemned Indian army atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir, demanding the international community take notice of the worst human rights violation in the occupied area.