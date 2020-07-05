SOPs issued for setting up sacrificial animal markets

The Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for setting up sacrificial animal markets.

P&SHD Secretary M Usman directed setting up animal markets at least two kilometers away from the city at an open place where social distancing could be maintained. He directed that cattle sheds, administration offices and medical camps in the markets should be airy while separate exit and entry points should be made in cattle markets and limited persons would be allowed to enter the markets.

Parking lots would be made at an open place and only two persons would be allowed to come in one car to the markets while children, the elderly and sick would not be allowed to enter the markets. The P&SHD secretary said that a queue system should be introduced at the entry points and customers would not be allowed to enter the cattle sheds, whereas the visitors would not be allowed to enter the markets without masks.

The P&SHD advised citizens to wear light colour clothes while visiting the animal markets so that lice could be immediately visible. The Punjab Livestock department would also install a medical camp in every market and in case of any suspected person inform helpline 1033 immediately. Though, there was no evidence of COVID-19 spread through animals, however, sick animals would be immediately separated from others. The market administration would ensure arrangements against the spread of the virus in animals. The secretary said that food should only be provided to sellers and awareness messages should be displayed at several places in the markets.

PPSC allowed interviews: The Punjab government has allowed the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to conduct interviews of candidates.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary M Usman has issued a notification after the approval of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Saturday. Now, the PPSC can conduct interviews of the candidates in phases after implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) devised by the Punjab Health department, however, the procedure of written examination would remain suspended. According to the notification, approval for interviews was given only to the PPSC while other departments have not been allowed. The government had earlier stopped the PPSC from conducting interviews of candidates who had passed the written examination due to lockdown.