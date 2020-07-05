People demand end to prolonged loadshedding

MANSEHRA: Residents and former local government representatives have threatened to besiege the power grid station in protest against the prolonged and unscheduled load-shedding and low voltage in Darband and its adjoining areas.

“We had sacrificed a lot for Terbala dam as dozens of our villages and even graveyards were submerged under its reservoir but even then we are being deprived of power generated through it,” Sajawal Yusuf, the former nazim Darband neighbourhood council, told reporters on Saturday. A group of people led by told Yusuf said that Pesco was observing over 12 hours long loadshedding in such a scorching heat wave.

A former naib nazim, Sayed Habib, said that Federal Minister for Water and Power Umar Ayub Khan had approved a grid station for their town to solve the problem of prolonged load-shedding but work on the project was yet to be started.