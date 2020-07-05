Orakzai people facing acute water shortage

KALAYA: People in Orakzai district on Saturday asked the government to restore power supply to the 30 tube-wells as they were facing acute shortage of potable water while affected routine life and businesses in the area.Locals said that power supply to 30 tube-wells was disconnected in different areas of the district after outstanding bills were not paid by the Public Health Engineering department to power supply company. They said that people in various areas of the Upper and Lower Orakzai, including Speen Baigi, Toray Khawray, Zeenakhel, Anjanri, Sheraz Garhi, Sangara Dewar, Sttar Bezot, Manikhel, Bar Muhammadkhel, Mushti Bazaar, Sheikhan and others, faced with acute water shortage after the electricity supply was disconnected to tube-wells. They said the there was no drinking water in homes and mosques for ablution. The people condemned the Public Health Engineering department for its negligence to pay the bills on time so the electricity supply could not be disconnected to the tube-wells.They demanded the government to take action the responsible officials of the department and make the tube-wells functional so the issue of water shortage could be resolved forthwith.