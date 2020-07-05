CS says the ones fighting Covid-19 on frontlines real heroes

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz on Saturday said the ones performing duty on the frontlines to contain the spread of the coronavirus were national heroes.

He was speaking at a gathering at the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal.

He said that they saluted those who without any fear for own safety treated the coronavirus patients.

He underlined the need for adopting the precautionary measures to stay safe as the number of the cases were on the rise.

The chief secretary added the role of media, religious scholars and health experts was pivotal to create awareness among the general public about the pandemic.

Kazim Niaz said it was a daunting challenge to stop the spread of coronavirus.

He said though they had lost several near and dear ones and colleagues, they were successful to stop coronavirus spread at a large scale.

He said the government limited the coronavirus spread by taking timely steps.

The official said though the people suffered losses and lost jobs, the situation would return to normal.

He said the civil servants, including health workers and other volunteers, rendered sacrifices during the ongoing pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner, Khyber, Mehmood Aslam Wazir and other officials also spoke on the occasion.