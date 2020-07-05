Protest continues against arrest of Chief Editor

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang/Geo Group continued protest against the detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Saturday.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the arrest of the chief editor of the Jang Group, the protesters demanded immediate release Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him. Chanting slogans against the government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for detaining the chief editor of the major media group in a 34-year old private property case, they said Mir Shakil was arrested without completing investigation despite his cooperation. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial spokesperson Ikhtiar Wali Khan visited the protest camp of Jang Group workers to extend solidarity with them.

Speaking on the occasion, Ikhtiar Wali Khan condemned the sitting selected rulers for illegally detaining the chief editor of the major media group in a bid to victimise him. He said the sacking of the accountability court judge had exposed the so-called champion of democracy. He said the days of the selected government had been numbered and the removal of judge was the first step towards that end. Extending his party’s support to the Jang Group, he said the irresponsible rulers could neither suppress the voice of independent media nor they could pressure the opposition through such tactics. He said they would jointly work for the country as the selected government had ruined the entire system and they could not run affairs of the government.

The PML-N leader demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him. He appreciated role of the Jang Group and Mir Shakil for the welfare of people.