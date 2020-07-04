FDA directs private developers to get formal approval

FAISALABAD: Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Suhail Khawaja Friday directed private developers to get formal approval of housing colonies. Talking to reporters, he said cases would be registered against those developing colonies illegally and they would not be allowed to sell plots and construction till they fulfill all legal requirements. He said the FDA has set up a special counter at Khidmat Centre near the general bus stand to facilitate the developers and acceptance of applications for establishment of housing societies under one roof. He said strict legal action was being taken against illegal housing colonies and FDA enforcement teams sealed the number of colonies. Meanwhile, the enforcement team sealed three illegal housing colonies including Noor Paradise near Chak 233-RB, Janda Singh wala and Mujahidabad and demolished constructions.